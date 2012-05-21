UPDATE 2-CME defends turf with expanded grain trading hours

* CME grain trade starts earlier, drops midsession break

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - The CME Group’s grain markets began their 21-hour trading session on Sunday as the exchange tries to guard its turf against upstart IntercontinentalExchange, whose own nearly round-the-clock trade has gotten off to a tepid start.

For the first time, trading in grains on CME’s Chicago Board of Trade continued from 5 p.m. CDT Sunday night (2200 GMT) and continued straight through the 9:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) opening bell for the open-outcry pits and onto a 2 p.m. close. Previously, trade in grains was halted from 7:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. CDT (1215 to 1430 GMT).

“Normally we’d go out for breakfast,” said Tom Grisafi, president of Indiana Grain Co, an independent trader who moved his business to a farm in Demotte, Indiana. “(Now) I think our little breakfast hours are changed. If you take this seriously and you are really trading, you have to stay.”

With traders now resigned to a 21-hour day, many are shifting their focus to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, whose most price-sensitive reports will be released during trading hours under the new CME schedule.

Some analysts say the release of some of USDA’s hotly anticipated data, such as its monthly crop supply/demand and quarterly stocks reports, during market hours could favor high frequency traders able to crunch the numbers more quickly.

Following complaints from top U.S. grain groups, USDA said it was in discussions on whether to revise its schedule. Its monthly supply/demand reports are currently released at 7:30 a.m. Chicago time.

Traders and analysts are accustomed to having two hours to digest the reports, which contain a wealth of data on U.S. and world crops for previous and upcoming harvests, before the CME grain markets open. With CME eliminating that break in trading, they say, more volatile moves in the grain markets are likely.

“These reports are so extensive and global -- it’s hard to get your hands around everything within a millisecond, and that’s what it is going to require,” said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading, a brokerage in Fowler, Indiana.

“Right now, the way it’s set up, it’s going to favor the high-frequency traders and the computer-generated traders,” Gerlach said.

Asian analysts also said they feared volatility.

“I think the exchange is trying to boost volumes as it faces competition,” said Ker Chung Yang, a commodities analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

“But the market will be open during the release of data from the USDA, so from an investor’s point of view it is a bit of a concern as there will be more volatility in the market.”

However, some European operators were more relaxed about the prospect of Chicago futures trading during report release times.

“There is a lot of over-the-counter trade around the USDA reports, which is now going to be traded on the exchange,” a French futures trader said. “It’s going to bring a bit more transparency to the market.”

JUNE USDA REPORTS KEY TEST OF CME SCHEDULE

The first test of trading during USDA monthly reports will be on June 12, when government releases monthly supply and demand data plus a pair of particularly price-sensitive reports on U.S. acreage and quarterly stocks on June 29.

Futures broker R.J. O‘Brien has urged the CME and ICE to keep grain markets shut for two hours after the reports are released.

Even a half-hour pause would help, Dale Durchholz, an analyst with AgriVisor in Bloomington, Illinois, said last week.

“People say we release unemployment numbers during trading hours. (But) they aren’t nearly as complex,” Durchholz said. “I would think for everybody concerned, having a short break is just common sense,” Durchholz said.

Another test of the trading impact of the longer hours will be the USDA’s weekly export data, also released at 7:30 a.m. Chicago time, usually on Thursdays.

CME, which owns the Chicago Board of Trade, received U.S. regulatory approval on Friday to expand its trading day from 17 hours to 21 hours, starting at 5 p.m. CDT (2200 GMT) Sunday.

The change followed three weeks of gyrations and amended plans as CME struggled to balance the needs of its historic core constituency -- the commercial grain trade -- with the demands of large funds and computer-based trading operations that could benefit from expanded hours.

A side effect of the battle between CME and ICE could be on trading patterns in Europe, with crop futures there set to lose a niche as a key trading venue on USDA report days.

But while losing a source of occasional trading surges, NYSE Liffe’s flagship grain futures in Paris may now escape wild movements that often follow USDA reports, seeing instead steadier trading in response to the Chicago trend, traders said.

PIT TRADING UNCHANGED

Trade in CME’s open-outcry pits has not changed, running from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. CDT (1430 to 1815 GMT). The procedures for determining daily settlement prices remain the same as well, with settlements computed after pit trading closes.

ICE challenged CME’s 160-year dominance of the global grain trade by launching its own U.S. corn, soy and wheat futures on May 14. Daily trading volume in these new, all-electronic ICE products so far has totaled only a small fraction of CME’s daily grains volume.

But ICE appeared to force CME’s hand in extending hours.

CME in late April originally sought to increase its trading day to 22 hours, hewing close to ICE’s schedule, but pared down its plan after grain groups complained the longer cycle would drive up costs.

Also, the extra time in the afternoon would give grain companies time to reconcile their trading accounts and perform other back-office operations.