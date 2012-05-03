FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CME Group margin rule change roils US corn spreads
#Market News
May 3, 2012 / 12:41 AM / 5 years ago

CME Group margin rule change roils US corn spreads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 2 (Reuters) - The CME Group said on Wednesday that a new federal law will require members of the exchange to pay a higher margin requirement on certain speculative trading positions, starting next week.

The change, part of the massive Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, goes into effect May 7.

Some traders said news of the change appeared to weigh on Chicago Board of Trade corn markets on Wednesday, prompting locals who might be affected by the change to exit old crop/new crop spread positions.

Initial margin requirements for speculative positions in CME products are higher than those for hedge positions. However, under existing rules, exchange members - such as local traders - have been allowed to establish speculative accounts at the lower margin rate for hedges.

That exception will end on May 7, when under the new law, members will have to pay the higher speculative margins to initiate a new speculative position.

“Spec exchange members, who used to get cheaper margin rates, have to pay the higher speculative margins now, which may have caused some spread liquidation,” ABN AMRO analyst Charlie Sernatinger said in a daily market note to clients.

Floor traders who are members of the CME make up the bulk of the spread trade in grains, trade sources said.

