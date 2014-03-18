FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBOT oats trade below posted 20-cent-per-day limit
#Market News
March 18, 2014 / 5:07 PM / 4 years ago

CBOT oats trade below posted 20-cent-per-day limit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, March 18 (Reuters) - The May oats contract at the Chicago Board of Trade fell below its daily 20-cent limit on Tuesday, dipping to $4.31-1/2 per bushel, a decline of 26 cents from the previous day’s settlement, according to the website of the CME Group, parent of the CBOT.

CME posted the daily limits in oats for Tuesday’s trade at the regular level of 20 cents. The exchange normally posts any change to the limits ahead of the next trading session.

A CME spokesman was not immediately available for comment, but several traders said the exchange sent out a statement saying that “due to a technical issue,” all trades in the May oats contract below the daily limit would be “adjusted” to $4.37-1/2 a bushel, the allowable low limit.

