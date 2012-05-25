FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CME Group to modify grains settlements on June 25
May 25, 2012 / 3:13 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-CME Group to modify grains settlements on June 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CHICAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - CME Group will change
the methodology for determining end-of-day settlement prices for
its grain and oilseed futures starting June 25, pending U.S.
regulatory approval, the parent of the Chicago Board of Trade
said on Friday.	
    CME said the new procedure for settling CBOT corn, wheat,
oats, rough rice, soybeans, soybean meal and soybean oil futures
would include activity from both the open-outcry and electronic
trading pits.  	
    The bulk of trade in CBOT grains is already done
electronically, but settlement prices for corn, soybeans,
soymeal and soyoil are currently set in the open-outcry pits.	
    Those opposed to incorporating electronic trading into the
settlements see the change as a threat to the livelihood of
floor traders.    	
    CME Group initially planned a springtime transition to the
new settlements for both grains and livestock futures. That plan
met with strong opposition from floor traders when it was
announced in December.	
    In March, the exchange delayed changes to grain settlements
until June and said it had not finalized its plans for livestock
futures.

