FACTBOX-Euro zone sovereign credit default swaps volumes
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 6 years ago

FACTBOX-Euro zone sovereign credit default swaps volumes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The table below summarises
volumes of credit default swaps referenced to euro zone
sovereigns for the week ending March 2., as provided by the
Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC).
          
          Net              Gross 
          notional Weekly  notional  Weekly  No. of    Weekly
          value    change  value     change  contracts change
          (bln $)          (bln $)
GERMANY    19.66   -0.8%    113.48    0.2%    4,251    0.5% 
N'LANDS     3.47    0.3%     23.97    0.2%    1,267    0.2% 
FRANCE     22.51   -0.2%    129.52    1.1%    6,263    0.5% 
FINLAND     2.62   -1.0%     16.56    0.1%      727    0.3% 
AUSTRIA     5.71   -1.5%     54.01   -0.1%    2,376    0.1% 
Sub total  53.97            337.54           14,884  
----------------------------------------------------------- 
BELGIUM     5.53    0.7%     61.98    3.1%    3,298    2.5% 
ITALY      22.73   -0.4%    320.44    0.9%    9,771    1.5% 
SPAIN      14.51    1.0%    162.92    0.5%    6,739    1.2% 
Sub total  42.77            545.33           19,808  
-----------------------------------------------------------    
GREECE      3.16   -2.8%     68.90   -2.1%    4,323    0.7% 
IRELAND     4.02    1.4%     44.80    1.2%    2,943    2.1% 
PORTUGAL    5.22   -0.9%     64.17    0.1%    3,797    0.6% 
Sub total  12.40            177.87           11,063  
----------------------------------------------------------- 
TOTAL     109.14           1,060.74          45,755  
    
    DEFINITIONS
    - GROSS NOTIONAL VALUE is the sum of CDS contracts bought
(or equivalently sold) for all warehouse contracts. For example,
a transaction of $10 million notional between buyer and seller
of protection is reported as one contract and $10 million gross
notional.
    - NET NOTIONAL VALUE is the sum of the net protection bought
by net buyers (or net protection sold by net sellers). The
aggregate net notional data provided is calculated based on
counterparty family.
    Net notional positions generally represent the maximum
possible net fund transfers between sellers of protection and
net buyers of protection that could be required upon the
occurrence of a credit event relating to particular reference
entities.
    - NUMBER OF CONTRACTS displays the actual number of
contracts traded.
    For more guidance on the DTCC data see: 
    For more DTCC data on credit default swaps see:

