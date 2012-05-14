EURO GOVT-Spanish CDS at record high on banks, Greek drama

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - The cost of insuring Spanish bonds against default hit an all-time high on Monday as Greece’s political impasse and worries about Spain’s ailing banking sector heightened concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.

Five-year credit default swaps (CDS) on Spanish government debt rose to 540 basis points, according to data monitor Markit. This means it costs $540,000 annually to buy $10 million of protection against a Spanish default using a five-year CDS contract. Italian and Irish CDS also rose.