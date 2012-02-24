CEE POWER-Czech spot up on low wind, Cal '13 at 4-mth high

* Czech Cal '13 highest since Nov. 27 * Polish coal producer eyes new power plant * Wind production expected to fall to 2 GW for Monday PRAGUE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An expected steep drop in wind generation levels in the region propelled Czech power for the next working day higher on Friday while long-term prices touched a four-month high as other fuels gained, traders said. Power for Monday jumped to 51.10 euros ($68.03) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up nearly 10 euros from the Friday delivery price. Traders said a forecasted fall in wind generation was the driving factor as data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind production in Germany was forecast to drop to 2 GW from a peak of nearly 15 GW on Friday. "Monday is higher because the wind levels should fall," one trader said. Further along the curve, the front month edged up 5 cents to 46.70 euros while Cal '13 baseload hit a four-month high of 51.65 euros in late afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as oil and other fuels gained. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 price was up 14 cents to 53.70 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EXE. In Poland, Kompania Weglowa, the European Union's largest coal producer, said it plans to build a 1.5 billion euro ($2.00 billion) coal-fired plant with a partner from China or South Korea. Day ahead on the POLPX exchange dipped to 158.05 zlotys ($50.36) from 164.74 zlotys while electricity for Saturday traded at 73.74 euros on Hungary's HUPX, remaining at a level above its regional peers as demand from the Balkans continued to lend support. Oil rose toward $124 a barrel on Friday and was heading for a fifth straight weekly gain, as concern over cuts in Iranian supply offset worries high oil prices could restrain demand. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon contract, charged more than 4 percent higher to 9.23 euros a tonne at 1433 GMT. ($1 = 0.7511 euros) ($1 = 3.1381 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Jason Neely)