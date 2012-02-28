CEE POWER-Czech spot up on low wind, Cal'13 down on CO2

* Czech spot up to 48.80 euros on light wind * Cal'13 down as carbon prices slump * EU backs plan to withhold CO2 permits * CEZ expects 2012 net to rise by 1 pct WARSAW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Spot prices on the Czech power market rose on Tuesday due to bleak prospects for German wind energy production, while longer-term contracts lost ground following a steep decline in prices of European carbon permits, traders said. Weather data showed a likely fall in German wind power supply of 10,000 MW of capacity use on Tuesday to around 2,500 MW on Wednesday - a level at which it could linger until Sunday. "The main bullish driver for tomorrow is the wind power production dropping in Germany lifting the peak and off peak 2 hours," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in their daily report. Power for Wednesday rose to 48.80 euros ($65.37) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, up 3.80 euros from the Tuesday delivery price. Further along the curve, the front month lost 1.45 euros to 45.25 euros, while Cal '13 baseload dropped from four-month high of 52.35 euros to 51.50 euros. "This is the effect of the correction on the CO2 market after the decision on withholding permits. It must have been in prices already, which is why the market is going down now," a trader said. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwhether carbon contract, slumped 6 percent to 8.94 euros a tonne at 1351 GMT. European Union politicians backed a proposal on Tuesday to withhold carbon permits from the bloc's emissions trading scheme (ETS) from 2013, paving the way for the EU Commission to intervene in the market to prop up low prices. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 price was down 90 cents to 53.50 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Czech electricity producer CEZ said it expects a slight rise in profit this year, due to growing production and higher power prices, after a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter helped it meet 2011 earnings targets. Day-ahead on the POLPX exchange edged up to 187.76 zlotys ($60.33)from 184.85 zlotys, while electricity for Wednesday traded at 57.96 euros on Hungary's HUPX, up from 46.41 euros for the prior day. Oil prices slipped towards $123 a barrel on Tuesday as investors worried about high prices hurting demand, but supply concerns and the expectation of further liquidity injections from the ECB helped underpin prices at elevated levels. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) ($1 = 3.1124 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Maja Zuvela)