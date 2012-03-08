CEE POWER-Czech spot up as wind production falls

* Czech prices up along the curve * Czech grid well supplied * Wind generation forecast at 3 GW for Friday PRAGUE, March 8 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead power rose on Thursday on forecasts for lower wind generation in the region while prices along the curve all ticked higher as oil and carbon gained, traders said. Electricity for Friday delivery rose to 44 euros ($57.73) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, up from 41.85 euros and about 5 euros below the day ahead price in neighbouring Germany as the Czech grid remained well supplied, traders said. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany dipping by more than half to just under 3 GW headed into the weekend. Further along the curve, the front month climbed 60 cents to 42.70 euros in over-the-counter trade while Cal '13 baseload jumped 80 cents to 50.65 euros to rise off a two-week low. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 80 cents to 52.90 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 172.20 zlotys ($54.07)from 169.10 zlotys while electricity for Friday fell to 60.86 euros from 69.95 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Oil rose above $125 a barrel on Thursday on expectations that Greece would win enough support to avoid a messy default on its debt, and after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said talks of sanctions against Iran were 'delusional.' EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 1 percent to 8.68 euros a tonne at 1529 GMT. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) ($1 = 3.1846 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jason Neely)