CEE POWER-Czech power for Monday flat, curve falls

* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland

* Renewables seen dropping on Monday

PRAGUE, March 9 (Reuters) - Czech power for the next working day traded flat on a forecast of milder weather, despite a drop in wind and solar generation in the region, while the power curve eased in line with oil and carbon, traders said on Friday.

Power for Monday delivery stood at 44.50 euros ($59.06) per magawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast both solar and wind power ouutput dropping compared to Friday and milder temperatures across the region.

Further along the curve, the April contract shed 45 cents to 42.25 euros while the Cal ‘13 baseload fell 35 cents to 50.40 euros in the over-the-counter trade.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal ‘13 contract was down 45 cents to 52.50 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany’s EEX.

Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), part of Italy’s Enel, said it had pushed back the completion dates for two new units at its Mochovce nuclear power plant due to stress tests following the Fukushima disaster.

Day ahead on Hungary’s HUPX exchange fell to 58.80 euros from 60.86 euros while electricity for Saturday on Poland’s POLPX fell to 162.40 zlotys ($52.52) from 172.20 zlotys.

Brent oil prices fell after key U.S. jobs data beat expectations, lifting the dollar broadly to multi-month highs against other currencies.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract were down more than 5 percent to 7.99 euros a tonne at 1451 GMT. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) ($1 = 3.0921 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Anthony Barker)