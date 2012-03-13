CEE POWER-Czech day ahead holds steady, Cal '13 falls

* Wind seen falling to 1.7 GW, solar rising to 2.6 GW * Serbian water levels forecast flat * Spot rises in Hungary and Poland PRAGUE, March 13 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead held steady on Tuesday as forecasts for a rise in solar generation in the region offset a predicted drop in wind generation levels while long-term prices fell with carbon, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday delivery was steady at around 45 euros ($59.13) per megawatt hour compared to a day earlier. The spot price opened higher before falling slightly during the session while the discount to neighbouring Germany remained at about 7 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind production in Germany falling to 1.7 GW from above 5 GW the previous day with solar more than quadrupling to 2.6 GW. "Looks like there are no outages and we have solar for tomorrow," one trader said. "The EUAs are the driver for me today on the long term." Further along the curve, the front month fell 25 cents to 41.50 euros on expectations for a warm April. The May contract tumbled more than 5 percent to 40.50 euros in over-the-counter trade. Cal '13 baseload was 20 cents lower in late afternoon trade at 49.85 euros from the previous day's close on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract traded 13 cents lower at 51.94 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. Serbian water levels for power generation were forecast to mainly stay flat through March 20 after they fell last week. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX rose to 170.64 zlotys ($54.47)from 167.12 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday increased to 60.20 euros from 56.24 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange. Crude oil traded sideways at around $125 a barrel on Tuesday after positive U.S. consumer spending data stoked a dollar rally and reduced the likelihood of further monetary stimulus from the U.S. central bank, which meets later in the day. European carbon for December 2012 delivery held below 8 euros for the second successive day on Tuesday, two days before Lithuania will sell 850,000 permits on German bourse EEX. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) ($1 = 3.1325 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jason Neely)