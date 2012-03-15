CEE POWER-Czech spot down on warmer weather, Hungary holiday

* Czech Cal '13 falls to 50.70 euros * Wind generation forecast at 1.7 GW, solar at 4 GW * Spot rises in Poland, Hungary WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - Czech spot electricity dipped on Thursday due to warmer weather in the region and a holiday in Hungary that weighed on demand as supply remained healthy, traders said. Electricity for Friday delivery fell to 42.00 euros ($54.71)per megawatt hour from 43.00 euros a day earlier in the over-the-counter market while Cal'13 baseload fell 5 cents to 50.70 euros on the Prague power exchange PXE. The front month rose nearly 1 percent to 42.20 euros. "Hungary has a holiday today and tomorrow and Hungary and Serbia in the last few weeks were deficit markets that brought in large demand," a trader said. "Warmer weather is also pushing spot prices down." Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in a report that consumption was expected to decrease in the system and wind power was slightly increasing, though it still remained on low levels. Data for Point Carbon also showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising only slightly to 1.7 GW with solar production surging more than fourfold to 4 GW. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 15 cents to 52.75 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Day ahead on the POLPX exchange ticked up to 172.79 zlotys ($54.25) from 171.33 zlotys while electricity for Friday on Hungary's HUPX rose to 48.78 euros from 46.05 euros. Volumes on Poland's power exchange POLPX rose 9 percent to 3.5 TWh in February from a year ago, due mainly to an increase in day-ahead trading, POLPX said on Thursday. Brent crude oil slipped below $125 on Thursday as the outlook for global oil supply strengthened, offsetting greater demand from the United States where the Federal Reserve predicted an improved economic recovery. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 0.2 percent to 8.15 euros at 1329 GMT. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, Editing by Michael Kahn)