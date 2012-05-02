CEE POWER-Czech spot rises, Cal '13 falls to 4-month low

* Czech Cal '13 lowest since January 17 * Serbian water levels forecast mainly to fall * Spot falls in Poland, rises in Hungary PRAGUE, May 2 (Reuters) - Forecasts for higher demand and lower renewable generation in the region supported Czech spot power on Wednesday while weak manufacturing data in Europe helped push long-term prices to a four-month low, traders said. Electricity for Thursday delivery rose nearly 1 percent to 46.52 euros ($61.52)per megawatt hour in Czech market operator OTE's daily auction. Day ahead in the over-the-counter market was 47.25 euros, putting the discount to neighboring Germany at around 3.25 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind production in Germany dipping to 1.6 GW and solar production decreasing to 3.2 GW for Thursday. Further along the curve, the front month was flat at 40.85 euros but Cal '13 fell 35 cents to 48.45 euros. This was the lowest level since hitting 48.10 euros on January 17. The euro zone's manufacturing sector slipped further into decline last month as a downturn that started in the periphery appeared to be taking root among core members France and Germany, a survey showed on Wednesday. "It was strange that in the morning all fuels were bullish and just the Cal was weak," one trader said. "The EU data accelerated the fall." Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract traded 35 cents lower to 50.08 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Serbia's hydrometeorological service forecast water levels for power generation falling through to May 8, except on the Danube where they are expected to rise. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 176.55 zlotys ($56.17)from 181.68 zlotys while Hungary's HUPX rose to 51.80 euros from 47.37 euros. Oil eased on Wednesday as weak economic data in Europe and the United States hit the outlook for demand. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down about 3 percent to 7.34 euros a tonne at 1345. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) ($1 = 3.1433 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)