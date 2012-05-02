FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE POWER-Czech spot rises, Cal '13 falls to 4-month low
May 2, 2012 / 1:55 PM / 5 years ago

CEE POWER-Czech spot rises, Cal '13 falls to 4-month low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Czech Cal '13 lowest since January 17
    * Serbian water levels forecast mainly to fall
    * Spot falls in Poland, rises in Hungary

    PRAGUE, May 2 (Reuters) - Forecasts for higher demand and
lower renewable generation in the region supported Czech spot
power on Wednesday while weak manufacturing data in Europe
helped push long-term prices to a four-month low, traders said.	
    Electricity for Thursday delivery rose nearly 1 percent to
46.52 euros ($61.52)per megawatt hour in Czech market operator
OTE's daily auction. Day ahead in the over-the-counter market
was 47.25 euros, putting the discount to neighboring Germany at
around 3.25 euros.	
    Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind production in Germany dipping to 1.6 GW and solar
production decreasing to 3.2 GW for Thursday.	
    Further along the curve, the front month was flat at 40.85
euros but Cal '13 fell 35 cents to 48.45 euros. This was the
lowest level since hitting 48.10 euros on January 17.	
    The euro zone's manufacturing sector slipped further into
decline last month as a downturn that started in the periphery
appeared to be taking root among core members France and
Germany, a survey showed on Wednesday. 	
    "It was strange that in the morning all fuels were bullish
and just the Cal was weak," one trader said. "The EU data
accelerated the fall."	
    Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
traded 35 cents lower to 50.08 euros in late afternoon trading
on Germany's EEX.	
    Serbia's hydrometeorological service forecast water levels
for power generation falling through to May 8, except on the
Danube where they are expected to rise.  	
    Day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 176.55 zlotys
($56.17)from 181.68 zlotys while Hungary's HUPX rose to 51.80
euros from 47.37 euros.	
     Oil eased on Wednesday as weak economic data in Europe and
the United States hit the outlook for demand. 	
    EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were down about 3 percent to 7.34 euros a tonne at 1345.	
($1 = 0.7561 euros)	
($1 = 3.1433 Polish zlotys)	
	
 (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)

