CEE POWER-Czech Cal '13 drops to record low on economic woes
May 7, 2012 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

CEE POWER-Czech Cal '13 drops to record low on economic woes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Contract lowest since first traded January 2010
    * Czechs eye shale gas moratorium
    * Poland's utilities to have 4.1 GW offline Wednesday

    PRAGUE, May 7 (Reuters) - Czech long-term electricity prices
slumped to a two-year low on Monday on fears of a weakening
economy, falling oil and elections in France and Greece that
have raised concern about the ability to battle the euro zone
crisis, traders said.	
    Cal '13 baseload was assessed at 48.05 euros ($62.95) per
megawatt hour in late afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe. This was the contract's lowest level
since it began to trade on January 1, 2010.	
    "There is still room for the contract to go lower," one
trader said.	
    In the near term, lower consumption ahead of the Victory Day
holiday and increased supply due to forecasts for strong solar
levels weighed on day-ahead prices.	
    Electricity for Tuesday delivery fell to 37 euros per
megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from the
Friday-for-Monday price of 44.60 euros. This left the discount
to neighboring Germany at about 4 euros.	
    Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
solar generation in Germany more than double at 5.2 GW, and
consumption slipping in the Czech Republic to 6.2 GW.	
    Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
down 29 cents to 49.55 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX. 	
    The Czech Environment Ministry said it was planning a
moratorium of up to two years on granting licences for shale gas
exploration, until new legislation is in place. 	
    In Poland, grid operator data showed Poland's utilities
would have 4.1 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on
Wednesday. 	
    Day-ahead on Hungary's HUPX fell to 41.79 euros from 46.56,
while electricity for Tuesday dipped to 180.55 zlotys
($56.54)from 188.04 zlotys on Poland's POLPX.	
    Oil dropped to four-month lows below $113 a barrel on
Monday, on worries that election results in Europe could thwart
efforts to contain the euro zone debt crisis, and as weak U.S.
jobs data prompted concern about oil demand growth. 	
    EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were up 7 cents to 6.77 euros a tonne at 1300 GMT.	
   ($1 = 0.7625 euros)	
   ($1 = 3.1931 Polish zlotys)	
	
 (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by David Hulmes)

