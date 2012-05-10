CEE POWER-Strong renewables, low demand weigh on Czech spot

* Czech Cal '13 rises off record low * CEZ pre-sells 2013 power for around 53 euros per megawatt hour * Day ahead rises in Hungary, falls in Poland PRAGUE, May 10 (Reuters) - Czech spot power dipped on Thursday on low demand headed into the weekend, an expected jump in wind generation levels and forecasts for strong solar output that will pressure peakload prices, traders said. Electricity for Friday delivery fell 4.10 euros to 38 euros ($49.14)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, with the discount to neighbouring Germany narrowing to around 50 cents. Estimates for strong renewables production weighed on the day ahead price. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind production in Germany to almost double to 10 GW with solar climbing to 5.4 GW. "Wind is in the driving seat tomorrow and rises gradually over the day. Solar stays high and from the demand side we expect a reduction towards the night," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Market participants say trading has been quiet this week but there was more activity along the curve on Thursday with the July and June contracts changing hands. The Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe assessed Cal '13 baseload 5 cents higher to 48 euros, taking the contract off the previous day's record low. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 14 cents higher to 49.65 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. The Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) published results of its monthly capacity auction to transmit electricity across borders in the CEE region in June. Czech electricity producer CEZ said it has presold 2013 electricity for an average of just below 53 euros per megawatt hour. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX fell to 178.13 zlotys ($54.35)from 182.40 zlotys while electricity for Friday climbed to 45.74 euros from 44.30 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Oil fell to around $113 per barrel on Thursday as weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data highlighted concerns over energy demand in the world's second-largest oil consumer. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down more about 1 percent to 6.73 euros a tonne at 1120 GMT. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) ($1 = 3.2776 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)