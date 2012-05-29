CEE POWER-Increased demand, lower supply push Czech spot up

* Czech Cal '13 rises to 48 euros * Serbian water levels forecast flat * Spot rises in Hungary and Poland PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Forecasts for lower renewables production in the region and stronger demand pushed Czech spot power sharply higher on Tuesday while long-term prices rose for a second straight day, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday surged nearly 15 percent higher to 45.30 euros ($56.80)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, trading right around the day ahead price in neighbouring Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany dipping by more than half to 2.6 GW with solar slipping to 5.4 GW. Czech consumption was forecast to rise to 7.2 GW. Few contracts were seen trading along the curve but Czech Cal '13 baseload gained 40 cents, or nearly 1 percent, to 48 euros in the over-the-counter market. "Gas and coal were slightly higher but the contract was oversold," one trader said. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 69 cents to 49.53 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Germany's federal power network regulator said it wanted to speed up the switch from nuclear to renewable energy by moving faster to expand the grid, in the hope of avoiding a "power gap" that would hurt Europe's largest economy. The Czech Republic, the top seller of carbon units in the Kyoto carbon market, has sold 12.5 million emission rights to Japanese conglomerate Mitsui, a Czech government official said. Serbian water levels for power generation were forecast flat through June 5 after they mainly rose last week. Day ahead in Hungary rose to 45.37 euros from 37.42 euros while electricity for Wednenday delivery on Poland's POLPX rose to 190.68 zlotys ($54.94)from 181.41 zlotys. Crude oil fell towards $106 a barrel on Tuesday as the euro lingers near 2-year lows on renewed fears of eurozone debt contagion, counterbalancing bullish sentiment from renewed fears of Middle East supply disruptions. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 1 percent to 6.73 euros a tonne at 1357 GMT. ($1 = 0.7976 euros) ($1 = 3.4707 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)