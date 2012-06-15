CEE POWER-Czech Cal'13 rises from all-time low amid thin turnover

* Cal‘13 grows, follows benchmark German contract

* Results of July cross-border capacity auction in Bosnia

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - The Czech front-year power contract rose on Friday from an all-time low following a rise in German power markets, but turnover remained low as traders were cautious ahead of Greek elections, market participants said.

Czech Cal ‘13 baseload was assessed at 46.70 euros ($58.83) on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe (PXE), up 25 cents from a day ago, when the contract touched the lowest level since it began trading in 2010.

“There was just one trade at 46.75 euros on (over-the-counter platform) ICAP today. The contract is up, because Germany is higher; this is basically a technical correction,” a trader said.

“I would expect some further declines next week but not too much. The bottom is close and we will soon be testing support levels.”

Czech power for Saturday delivery traded at 28.75 euros. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal ‘13 baseload gained 38 cents to 47.98 euros.

Power for Saturday on Hungary’s HUPX exchange fell to 33.59 euros from 42.09 euros, while on Poland’s POLPX exchange it declined to 160.22 zlotys ($46.86) from 180.58 zlotys.

Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema (NOS) on Friday published the results of its July cross-border power capacity auction.

Oil futures fell slightly as the euro hit a session low, but losses were limited after a report that major central banks stood ready to help stabilise markets.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, rose 2.1 percent to 7.08 euros a tonne at 1431 GMT.

Coal-reliant Poland prevented European Union governments from speaking with a single voice in the bloc’s debate on a low-carbon energy future on Friday, saying proposed regulations may hamper the country’s long-term economic growth.

Southeast European power traders are looking to new markets in Turkey and areas further east, frustrated by growing regulatory, political and economic risks in local markets, participants at an industry seminar said this week. ($1 = 0.7939 euros) ($1 = 3.4192 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)