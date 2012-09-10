CEE POWER-Czech power for Monday up on lower solar

* Spot up in the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary

* Polish utilities to have 4.1 GW offline on Wednesday

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead power rose on Monday due to forecasts for a lower solar and modest wind power output in the region while the front year contract gained slightly, tracking oil higher, traders said.

Electricity for Tuesday rose to 52.75 euros ($67.53) per megawatt-hour (MWh) in the over-the-counter market, up from Friday from Monday delivery price of 52 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for solar power generation in Germany falling by more than 2 GW to around 3.5 GW and wind power output seen rising to about the same level while consumption is expected higher due to the weekly business cycle.

Further along the curve, the front month contract gained 48 cents to 48.78 euros while Cal ‘13 baseload edged 10 cents higher to 48 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal ‘13 contract lost 25 cents to 48.95 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany’s EEX.

Bosnian power utility EPBiH has extended by two weeks to Sept. 28 the deadline for submission of non-binding bids for the construction of a 450 megawatt coal-fired unit at its Tuzla power plant to give potential partners more time to produce formal bids.

Poland’s utilities will have a total of 4.1 GW of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed.

Day ahead on Poland’s POLPX exchange rose to 188.20 zlotys ($58.68) from 186.64 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday on Hungary’s HUPX rose to 52.88 euros from 50.51 euros.

Brent crude oil held above $114 per barrel, buoyed by expectations of economic stimulus measures from the United States, despite worse-than-expected Chinese trade data.

EUAs for December delivery <CFI2Zc1., the benchmark EU carbon contract, fell almost 6 percent to 7.90 euros a tonne at 1343 GMT. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) ($1 = 3.2071 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by William Hardy)