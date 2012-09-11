CEE POWER-Spot rises on first day of market coupling

* First day of coupling of Czech, Slovak and Hungarian spot

* Power for Wednesday up on less renewable output

WARSAW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Prices of next-day power for the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary rose on the first day of the markets’ coupling driven by forecasts for less renewable production in the region, traders said on Tuesday.

The three Central European countries combined their power markets as part of a plan to provide better supply for the region.

“Prices are now coupled and definitely some opportunities in cross-border trading are gone. For some it’s good and for some it’s bad,” a trader said.

“It’s a new reality.”

Electricity for Wednesday rose to 57.22 euros ($73.16) per megawatt-hour (MWh) from 52.90 euros on a daily auction of Czech grid operator OTE.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind and solar power generation in Germany falling by 3.3 GW in total, with the peak period output seen showing the biggest decline.

Further along the curve, the Czech front-month contract gained 15 cents to 48.85 euros on the over-the-counter market, while Cal‘13 baseload was flat 47.70 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal ‘13 contract lost 10 cents to 48.90 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany’s EEX.

Day ahead on Poland’s POLPX exchange fell to 182.09 zlotys ($56.78) from 188.20 zlotys.

Czech power group CEZ said on Tuesday the Unit 1 at its Temelin nuclear power plant was restarted and will resume power generation by the end of the week.

The Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH (CAO) published results on Tuesday of its monthly capacity auction to transmit electricity across borders in the CEE region in October.

Poland’s utilities will have a total of 4.3 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed on Tuesday.

Oil steadied around $115 a barrel on Tuesday as investors weighed further stimulus action by the U.S. Federal Reserve against plentiful supplies of oil.

EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, rose 0.1 percent to 7.85 euros a tonne at 1311 GMT. ($1 = 0.7821 euros) ($1 = 3.2071 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)