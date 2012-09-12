CEE POWER-CEE day ahead falls as Czech Cal' 13 hits 6-week low

* CEE day ahead trades above Germany * Czech Cal '13 lowest since August 1 * Poland to have 4.3 GW offline on Friday PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Central European spot power dipped on Wednesday with prices converging for the second straight day since the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary began combining their day ahead markets, traders said. Electricity for Thursday delivery fell more than 5 percent to 54.26 euros ($69.70) per megawatt hour on market operator OTE's daily auction, trading 1.52 euros above the price in neighbouring Germany. Traders said it was too soon to draw conclusions on just the second day of market coupling about whether the spot price would continue to trade above that of Germany. "The prices have been higher since Monday, which was two days before the market coupling," one trader said. "So we will have to wait a few more days to see. Plus, liquidity on the short term Czech market has been weak since the start of September." Another trader said the full capacity for the combined markets has not yet been utilized, noting some 500 MW in offpeak and 250 MW in peak remained available for intraday trade. Before the countries combined their markets, Hungarian spot prices were the highest in the region due to increased demand in part because of hot weather in the Balkans. The question is whether Hungary will continue to drive up the coupled price. "If there are no outages in Hungary or extreme temperatures, you can expect these markets to be coupled in the near future," the trader said. Further along the curve, the Czech front month fell 10 cents to 48.50 euros. Cal '13 baseload declined 10 cents to 47.55 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, hitting its lowest level since touching 47.35 euros on August 1. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 5 cents to 48.75 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade. In Poland, gas monopoly PGNiG plans to restart its Warsaw-based combined heat and power plant EC Zeran by the end of September after shuttering it last week because of a fire. The country's treasury minister also said Poland should double natural gas production to more than 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year by 2019, when it is due to start renegotiating its long-term contract with Russia's Gazprom . Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 192.57 zlotys ($60.61) from 186.56 zlotys as data from the grid operator showed the country's utilities would have 4.3 GW offline on Friday. Brent crude oil rose, lifted by a German court decision backing a euro zone bailout fund, hopes the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy and on growing geopolitical risk after militants killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen more than 2 percent to 7.92 euros a tonne at 1306 GMT. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) ($1 = 3.1770 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)