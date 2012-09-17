CEE POWER-CEE spot rises on less supply, forwards fall

PRAGUE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - CEE power prices rose on Monday, boosted by lower supply in the region that offset a forecast rise in renewable generation, traders said. Czech, Hungarian and Slovak electricity for Tuesday delivery rose a little more than 2 percent to 52.79 euros ($69.41)per megawatt hour on market operator OTE's daily auction. The three central European countries last week combined their day ahead electricity markets. The CEE spot contract traded below the German price of 53.19 euros on the EPEX exchange after moving higher than German prices in the days after the nations coupled their power markets. The CEE price was also in line with the Czech over-the-counter day ahead contract, which traded at 52.80 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind production in Germany rising to 4.2 GW and solar generation dipping slightly to 4.3 GW. "Capacity is less in Germany and France," one trader said. "Power flows are now going west after flowing to the south in the summer." Further along the curve, the Czech front month fell half a percent to 48.45 euros while Cal '13 baseload fell 2 cents to 47.30 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 35 cents to 48.23 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade. Bulgaria's energy regulator cut preferential feed-in tariffs for electricity generated by wind and solar power parks for the second time in the last three months, further rattling renewable-energy developers. Poland's Energa has suspended plans to build a 1000-megawatt coal-fired unit in the north-east part of the country due to financing problems and will instead invest in the power grid, gas-fired generation and renewables. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 189.07 zlotys ($61.08)from 176.20 zlotys. Brent crude oil held above $116 a barrel on Monday, steadying after seven days of gains on expectations U.S. economic stimulus measures would boost commodities and other risky assets. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen almost 1 percent to 7.40 euros a tonne at 1253 GMT. ($1 = 0.7606 euros) ($1 = 3.0956 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)