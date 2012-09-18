CEE POWER-CEE spot up on less solar, curve falls

PRAGUE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - CEE power prices rose on Tuesday on a forecast for falling solar power generation and lower temperatures in the region, traders said.

Czech and Slovak electricity for Wednesday rose 1.29 percent to 53.47 euro ($70.24) per megawatt-hour while the Hungarian day-ahead price traded a touch higher at 53.49 euros on market operator OTE’s daily auction.

The three central European countries combined their day-ahead electricity markets last week.

The CEE spot contract moved 2 euros higher than the German price on the EPEX exchange. It was also slightly above the Czech over-the-counter day ahead contract, which traded at 52.75 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for solar power generation in Germany falling to around 3.1 GW and wind power output rising from 3.9 GW to close to 4.2 GW.

“Temperatures are expected to drop quite rapidly in the system tomorrow compared to yesterday’s forecast for today,” its analysts said.

Further along the curve, the Czech front month lost 50 cents to 47.80 euros while Cal ‘13 baseload fell 35 cents to 46.95 euros, trading at its lowest since late July on weaker fuels and stronger euro, traders said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal ‘13 contract lost 29 cents to 47.95 euros in afternoon trade on Germany’s EEX exchange.

Poland’s utilities will have a total of 4.2 GW of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed.

A Polish court delayed until Oct. 2 a ruling on whether to allow an 11.6-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) investment in new power units by Poland’s top utility PGE, a decision keenly awaited by troubled local builders.

Day-ahead on Poland’s POLPX exchange fell to 184.19 zlotys ($58.97) from 189.07 zlotys.

Oil slipped below $114 a barrel, extending the previous session’s slide, as investors’ focus shifted from central bank stimulus to slowing global growth and on signs that Saudi Arabia is pumping at high rates to dampen prices.

EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract rose 0.14 percent to 7.39 euros a tonne at 1254 GMT. ($1 = 0.7612 euros) ($1 = 3.1237 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Birrane)