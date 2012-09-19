CEE POWER-Czech long-term prices hit 7-week low as fuels fall

* Wholesale power trade freezes in Romania after ban * Czech Cal '13 lowest since July 30 * Poland's utilities to have 3.7 GW offline on Friday PRAGUE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Czech electricity for 2013 delivery sunk to a near seven-week low on Wednesday as worries about the euro zone economy weighed and gas, oil and carbon fell, traders said. The Czech Cal '13 contract dipped 20 cents to 46.90 euros ($61.23) per megawatt hour on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, the lowest level since touching 46.70 euros on July 30. Poland's benchmark long-term Cal '13 contract also declined, falling to an all-time low of 189 zlotys ($59.88)in the over-the-counter market, traders said. "Those who did not sell when baseload was at 210 zlotys are now complaining," one trader said. "Some traders have a strategy to sell at abstract high levels and if it doesn't work then so be it, they sell at the market price. And what we're seeing now is the result of such thinking." Spot prices fell 1 percent to 52.93 euros on the Czech, Slovak and Hungarian exchanges, all of which linked up their day-ahead markets last week. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 3 GW with solar production off slightly to 4.2 GW. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract fell 15 cents to 47.85 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX exchange. Wholesale electricity trading was frozen in Romania on Wednesday with traders staring into blank screens a day after the Balkan country's energy regulator banned deals outside of the state-owned OPCOM physical spot market. Renewable energy developers said they would take Bulgaria's energy regulator to court and alert Brussels over what they called "illegal" new fees on wind and solar installations that will deal a heavy blow to the sector. Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 3.7 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Friday. Brent crude oil futures fell to a six-week low on Wednesday, as the market digested comments from the world's largest oil exporter Saudi Arabia that it would take action to keep prices in check, raising expectations of increased supply. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had fallen 2 percent to 7.31 euros a tonne at 1303 GMT. ($1 = 0.7660 euros) ($1 = 3.1561 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Anthony Barker)