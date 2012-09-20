CEE POWER-CEE day ahead falls ahead of the weekend

* Poland to have 3.8 GW offline on Saturday * Macedonia cancels hydro power plant tender * Czech Cal '13 rises to 47.10 euros PRAGUE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - CEE day ahead power fell on Thursday due to a drop in demand ahead of the weekend and expectations of more supply in the region as the spot price traded above Germany, traders said. Electricity for Friday delivery fell more than 4 percent to 50.59 euros ($66.06) per megawatt hour in the Czech Republic and Slovakia while Hungary day ahead dipped to 50.63 euros on regional spot exchanges. The three countries last week combined their day ahead power markets and since then prices have largely traded in line while drifting above Germany a number of times, possibly due to demand in the Balkans which has driven up demand from Hungary. For Friday, the German spot price fell to 48.85 euros on the EPEX exchange while the over-the-counter contract traded around 50.50 euros. Czech day ahead in the over-the-counter market fell to 50.80 euros. Czech utility CEZ was also scheduled to reconnect unit 1 at its Temelin nuclear power plant after disconnected the reactor on Monday night for three days due to minor repair works. "The trend is confirmed," one trader said, referring to the CEE price rising above Germany since market coupling began. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 2.8 GW with solar production climbing to 4.4 GW Further along the curve, the front month gained 5 cents to 47.50 euros while Cal '13 baseload rose 15 cents to 47.10 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 21 cents to 47.95 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX exchange. Macedonia has cancelled a tender to award concessions to build two 526-megawatt hydro power plants because the two bids were unacceptable, a spokeswoman for the economy ministry said. Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's utilities would have total of 3.8 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Saturday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange was steady at 182.55 zlotys ($57.51) while the Cal'13 rebounded to 189.30 zlotys on the over-the-counter market from an all-time low hit a day earlier,though sentiment remained weak, traders said. "There is general pessimism with regard to 2013 and I expect the Cal to fall further," one trader said. "Only some decisions pushing up CO2 prices could help." Brent crude futures turned lower then seesawed on Thursday after initially holding gains, while U.S. crude extended losses after a government report showed U.S. jobless claims fell last week but less than expected. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen 2 cents to 7.58 euros a tonne at 1311 GMT. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) ($1 = 3.1745 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Alison Birrane)