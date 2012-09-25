CEE POWER-Czech and Slovak day-ahead gain on renewables fall

* Hungary grid operator reports unplanned outages of 236 MW * Czech Cal '13 rebounds from two-month low * Polish utilities to have 3.9 GW offline on Thursday PRAGUE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Czech and Slovak day ahead power gained on Tuesday on forecasts for lower renewable generation in the region while spot prices in Hungary outpaced those of its peers after the grid operator reported two unplanned outages, traders said. Czech and Slovak electricity for Wednesday rose 8.5 percent to 49.18 euros ($63.52) per megawatt hour on regional exchanges while Czech day-ahead traded at 49.85 euros in the over-the-counter market, representing a 25 cent discount to neighbouring Germany. Hungary day-ahead fell on the HUPX exchange to 52.59 euros, remaining above the Czech and Slovak markets. Data from grid operator Mavir showed unplanned outages at two power plants totalling 236 MW. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed a drop in renewables with wind production in Germany slipping to 2.1 GW from 6.1 GW and solar generation remaining low at 2.8 GW. Further along the curve, the front-month rose 25 cents to 46.50 euros and November delivery shed 30 cents to 49.55. Cal '13 baseload rebounded from a two-month low hit a day earlier, rising 20 cents to 46.80 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. "It just bounced because all commodities are oversold," one trader said. "It's not a big bounce." Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 20 cents to 47.60 euros on Germany's EEX Exchange in afternoon trade. In Poland, Spain's Iberdrola and Denmark's DONG Energy are looking to sell their wind power businesses in Poland, two sources told Reuters. Data from the country's grid operator showed Poland's utilities would have a total of 3.9 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday. Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX rose slightly to 185.95 zlotys ($57.91) from 182.53 zlotys. Oil rose above $111 a barrel as escalating tensions over Iran offset plentiful supplies and concern over the health of the global economy. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen 11 cents to 7.38 euros a tonne at 1249 GMT. ) ($1 = 0.7743 euros) ($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)