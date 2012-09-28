CEE POWER-Czech spot up on lower wind outlook in thin trade

* Czech power for Monday up to 48 euros

* Turnover low because of bank holiday

* Polish utilities to have 8.4 GW offline on Sunday

SOPOT, Poland, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Czech next-working-day power prices rose on Friday on expectations of less wind output in thin bank holiday trading, traders said.

Electricity for Monday rose 1.50 euros to 48 euros ($61.74)per megawatt-hour. Czech and Slovak baseload power for Saturday settled at 36.77 euros, while Hungary’s spot traded at 40.21 euros.

Earlier this month, the three countries combined their day-ahead power markets and since then prices have largely traded in line while drifting above Germany’s a number of times.

“Nothing extraordinary is going on today because of the St Wenceslas day,” a trader said.

Thomson Reuters’ Point Carbon analysts expect wind output to drop to 2.9 gigawatts (GW) on Monday from 5.5 GW on Friday.

The Czech Cal‘13 was flat at 47.15 euros, while its German peer lost 3 cents to 47.95 euros in afternoon trading on EEX.

Power for Saturday on Poland’s POLPX exchange fell to 172.78 zlotys ($53.67) from 182.22 zlotys.

Poland’s utilities will have a total of 8.4 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Sunday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed on Friday.

Oil prices were firmer above $113 on Friday as plans for economic reform in Spain temporarily eased investor concerns about Europe’s debt crisis, while heightened tensions between Israel and Iran also provided support.

EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, rose slightly to 7.90 euros a tonne at 1217 GMT. ($1 = 3.2191 Polish zlotys) ($1 = 0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by Jason Neely)