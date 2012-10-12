CEE POWER-Czech power for Monday rises, Cal '13 falls on fuels

* Wind, solar output for Monday seen at 1.9 and 1.4 GW, respectively

* Weekend spot prices fall on less business activity

PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Czech power for the next working day rose on Friday pushed by forecasts for lower temperatures and wind and solar power output in the region, while falling fuels prices applied pressure on the front year contract, traders said.

Power for Monday was traded at 51.20 euros ($66.27) per megawatt-hour on the over-the-counter market, compared to 45.40 euros on the prior day.

“Monday consumption is set to be higher. Wind power is forecast to drop to only 1.9 GW on average while solar power compared to Friday is close to sideways, with average base reaching low 1.7 GW,” Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analyst wrote.

Czech and Slovak power for Saturday, when consumption is low due to lower business activity, was traded at 35.13 euros, or close to 24 percent down from the price paid for Friday delivery. Hungary’s spot fell to 44.16 euros from 46.54 euros.

The three central European nations combined their day ahead markets in September and since then Hungary has often traded higher, helping to narrow, or sometimes erase, the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany.

Further along the curve, the front month contract lost 15 cents to 48.30 euros while Cal ‘13 baseload was assessed 7 cents lower to 46.83 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal ‘13 contract fell 13 cents to 47.35 euro in afternoon trading on Germany’s EEX.

Power for Saturday on Poland’s POLPX fell to 165.81 zlotys ($52.46) from 176.96 zlotys.

Oil fell towards $115 a barrel, as a prediction of a further decline in oil consumption and higher supplies offset concerns about potential output disruptions in the Middle East.

Coal API2 2013 futures fell almost 1 percent to $95 a tonne while EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, lost 4 cents to 7.76 euros a tonne at 1258 GMT. ($1 = 0.7726 euros) ($1 = 3.1604 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Keiron Henderson)