CEE POWER-Central European spot falls on warmer weather, Cal rises

* Consumption forecast lower * Czech Cal '13 rises 20 cents to 46.70 euros * Renewables production in region forecast steady PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Central European day ahead power slumped on Wednesday due to warming temperatures, expected to curb consumption while long-term prices gained, following coal higher, traders said. Czech, Slovak and Hungarian electricity for Thursday delivery fell nearly 5 percent to 42.39 euros ($55.20) per megawatt hour on regional exchanges, above the EPEX spot price for Germany of 41.01 euros. The three central European countries combined their day-ahead markets in September to help provide better supply for the region but since then Hungary has helped to narrow - and often erase - the typical Czech and Slovak discount to Germany. On the supply side, data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for renewable production in Germany steady with wind generation at 3.4 GW and solar production at 3.9 GW. "Temperatures are expected to increase significantly tomorrow compared to yesterday across much of central Europe, which will reduce consumption," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, the Czech front month jumped more than 2 percent to 48.25 euros in over-the-counter trade while Cal '13 rose 20 cents to 46.70 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. The Hungarian Cal '13 was unchanged at 55.40 euros on the exchange. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 10 cents to 47.12 euros in afternoon trading on Germany's EEX exchange. In Romania, the deputy economy minister said the government has asked four of Europe's largest power companies to reconsider a plan to build two nuclear reactors after it failed to find other investors. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 174.89 zlotys ($55.72)from 179.40 zlotys while Cal '13 baseload settled off slightly at 182.83 zlotys. Brent crude oil fell on Wednesday as worry about the global economy overshadowed relief that Spain avoided a ratings downgrade and optimism prompted by firm U.S. corporate results. EUAs for December delivery, the benchmark EU carbon contract, had risen nearly 3 percent to 8.21 euros a tonne at 1305 GMT. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) ($1 = 3.1390 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)