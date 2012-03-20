CEE POWER-Mild weather, sunshine pressure Czech spot

* Solar production forecast to rise to 4.1 GW * Czech Cal '13 falls 1 pct to 50 euros * Spot falls in Hungary, Poland PRAGUE, March 20 (Reuters) - Healthy supply, low consumption and strong solar generation in the region pressured Czech day ahead prices on Tuesday while long-term prices fell along with oil, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday delivery fell 1.30 euros to 41 euros ($54.29) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, with the discount to Germany widening to more than 4 euros. Market operator OTE cleared day ahead baseload a touch lower than the over the counter price at 40.94 euros with peak prices at 44.33 euros as mild temperatures cut into demand. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for solar production in Germany at 4.1 GW, a little less than double from the previous day. "Solar production continues to increase," Point Carbon analysts wrote. Further along the curve, the front month fell half a percent to 42.20 euros while Cal '13 baseload slumped more than 1 percent to 50 euros, reversing gains from a day earlier. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract dipped 64 cents to 52.1 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. A management board member at Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG said the utility plans to reduce this year's purchases from Russia to a contracted minimum without incurring penalties. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 159.25 zlotys ($51.30) from 162.53 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday declined to 45.48 euros from 48.87 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Brent crude fell as Kuwait said Iran had reassured the Gulf state it would not close the strategically important Strait of Hormuz shipping lane and Saudi Arabia signaled it was ready to increase supply. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, tumbled more than 5 percent to 7.38 euros a tonne at 1438 GMT. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) ($1 = 3.1045 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)