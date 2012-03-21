CEE POWER-Czech power prices drop on warm weather, sun

* Solar production pegged above 4 GW through Friday * Poland slashes shale gas reserves estimates * Czech Cal '13 falls to 49.80 euros per megawatt hour PRAGUE, March 21 (Reuters) - Czech power prices fell on Wednesday with healthy solar production in the region dragging down the spot, expectations for mild weather to linger hitting the front month and Cal '13 falling with gas and oil, traders said. Electricity for Thursday delivery fell 80 cents to 40.20 euros ($53.15) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, with the discount to neighboring Germany remaining at around 4 euros. Warm weather and sunshine continued to weigh on spot prices and the near-curve. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast solar production in Germany at 4.4 GW on Thursday and remain at that level through the week. "The market is still waiting for some driver and struggling with the liquidity," one trader said. "The whole curve is down due to a decrease in oil and gas, and of course mild weather in the short term." April delivery power fell a little more than 1 percent to 41 euros while Cal '13 baseload dipped half a percent to 49.80 euros in over-the-counter trade. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 14 cents to 52.10 euros in late afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. In Poland, a state study showed the country's shale gas reserves are about one-tenth the size of previous estimates, denting hopes for an energy source that could play a key role in weaning Europe off Russian gas. Day ahead on the country's POLPX exchange ticked up to 162.80 zlotys ($52.05)from 159.25 zlotys while electricity for Thursday was study on Hungary's HUPX at 45.18 euros. Brent crude oil fell below $124 as Saudi efforts to lower prices by promising to ramp up supply offset the impact of fears about disruption of supply from Iran and of a surprise drawdown in U.S. stocks. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 4 cents to 7.22 euros a tonne at 1429 GMT. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) ($1 = 3.1276 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)