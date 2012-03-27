CEE POWER-More sun, warm weather weigh on spot

* Wind seen rising to above 4 GW, Solar near 5 GW * Czech Cal '13 climbs off five-week low * Serbian water levels forecasts mostly to rise PRAGUE, March 27 (Reuters) - Forecasts for more wind generation in the region and continued sunshine drove down Czech day ahead electricity prices on Tuesday while long-term prices climbed off a five-week low hit a day earlier as gas and carbon rose, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday delivery slipped to 36.35 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, down from 38.40 euros a day earlier as warm weather and healthy supply kept spot and near-curve prices at low levels. The discount on the day ahead contract to neighboring Germany narrowed to around 1.40 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind production in Germany climbing to just above 4 GW with solar generation rising to 4.8 GW. "Still high solar power production combined with increasing wind power gives a bearish input," Point Carbon analysts wrote. The front month fell 10 cents to 38.50 euros while Cal '13 baseload traded 25 cents higher at 49.60 euros in late afternoon trade on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract rose 37 cents to 51.70 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. Serbia's hydrometeorological service forecast water levels for power generation will mainly rise through April 3, except on the Sava and Morava rivers were they will stay flat. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 147.56 zlotys from 153.88 zlotys while Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity for Wednesday lower at 38.40 euros from 56.81 euros. Oil held above $125 a barrel on Tuesday, boosted by supply concerns amid tightening Western sanctions on Iran although expectations for an increase in U.S. crude inventories dampened sentiment. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 3 percent to 7.20 euros a tonne at 1328 GMT as mild weather choked energy demand. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)