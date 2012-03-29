CEE POWER-Solar drop forecast drives Czech spot up

* Day ahead up across CEE

* Solar power output seen falling to 1.4 GW from 3.3 GW

PRAGUE, March 29 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead electricity prices rose on Thursday on a forecast of a significant drop in solar power generation in the region despite healthy levels of wind power supply, traders said.

Electricity for Friday delivery was up 3.8 euros to 36.50 euros ($48.50) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market. Spot power on the Czech market operator OTE rose 5.1 percent to 36.02 euros.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed that high level of wind power production was expected to continue but slightly down in the peak hours.

Further along the curve, April contract rose to 40.25 euros from 39.50 euros.

“It looks like the gas leak on the Total platform is the driver in the past days,” one trader said referring to rise in front month as France’s Total sent fire-fighting ships to wait near scene of the gas leak from its North Sea Elgin platform.

The Cal ‘13 baseload traded flat at 49.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe while it went up 40 cents to 50.30 euros in the over-the-counter market, climbing further from a five-week low hit earlier in the week.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal ‘13 baseload contract edged higher 42 cents to 52.35 euros in late afternoon trading on Gemany’s EEX.

Day ahead on Poland’s POLPX exchange rose 148.84 zlotys from 145.53 zlotys while Hungary’s HUPX cleared electricity for Friday at 51.84 euros up from 49.15 euros. In the over-the-counter trade Hungary’s day ahead rose nearly 8 percent to 48 euros.

Oil prices held near $124 a barrel on Thursday on concerns about the loss of Iranian oil despite the prospect of a release of strategic oil reserves in the West and renewed promises of additional supply from Saudi Arabia.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract were down 0.4 percent to 7.15 euros a tonne at 14.45 GMT. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) ($1 = 3.1360 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela, editing by William Hardy)