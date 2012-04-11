CEE POWER-Low wind supports Czech spot, export capacity tight

* Export capacity limited to Germany/Hungary * POLPX volumes drop 42 pct in March * Slovenian nuclear power plant offline PRAGUE, April 11 (Reuters) - Low wind generation levels drove Czech day ahead prices higher on Wednesday but expectations for strong solar output capped gains as cross-border export capacity remained tight, traders said. Electricity for Thursday rose 5 euros to 45 euros ($58.87)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market with the spread to Germany remaining wide at about an 8 euro discount, from a spread of around 12 euros a day earlier. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany dropping to below 1 GW for Thursday with solar production hovering around 4 GW. "A big Czech utility is selling," one trader said. "The system is long and capacity to Germany and Hungary is tight." Curve trading remained slow following the Easter holiday with Cal '13 baseload stable at around 49.60 euros in the over-the-counter market. The benchmark German Cal '13 contract was down 7 cents to 51.35 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX. Slovenia's only nuclear power plant Krsko (NEK) will be closed for about 40 days from April 14 for a regular maintenance. Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema (NOS) on Wednesday announced the total cross-border power capacity available for allocation in May. In Poland, power exchange POLPX said volumes slumped 42 in March from a year ago with traders attributing the fall to a decline in trade related to uncertainty over the European Union's carbon emissions trading scheme. Day ahead on POLPX rose a little more than 4 zlotys to 176.58 zlotys ($55.07)while Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity for Thursday lower at 59.06 euros from 83.36 euros. Oil slipped below $120 a barrel and traded near its lowest in almost two months, pressured by rising U.S. inventories and concern about the strength of global demand. EU carbon failed to get a lift from rebounding stock markets on Wednesday as banks sold permits ahead of testing negotiations between lawmakers on whether to withdraw supply. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) ($1 = 3.2066 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)