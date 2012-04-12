FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEE POWER-Czech spot up on demand from Germany, France
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 12, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

CEE POWER-Czech spot up on demand from Germany, France

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Prices for Friday up on rising demand
    * Cal '13 flat amid thin volumes
    * Results of auction for cross-border capacity in May

    WARSAW, April 12 (Reuters) - Czech day-ahead electricity
prices rose on Thursday on higher demand from Germany and
France, while the contract for 2013 delivery was flat in light
trade, traders said.	
    Electricity for Friday rose 2.75 euros to 47.75 euros
($62.65) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market. Curve
trading remained slow following the Easter holiday, with Cal '13
baseload up 5 cents to 49.75 euros.	
    "Prices for Friday are pretty well supported," one trader
said. "It is because of the rising demand from France and
Germany. There haven't been any other big drivers."	
    The trader added, "We also see a little easing from Hungary,
which was up in recent days. And next week the Balkans could be
a little lower because of a holiday there."	
    Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany remained below 1 gigawatts for
Friday, with solar production under 4 GW.	
    Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was
up 10 cents to 51.45 euros in late afternoon trading on
Germany's EEX.	
    The Freising, Germany-based Central Allocation Office GmbH
(CAO) published results of its monthly capacity auction to
transmit electricity across borders in the CEE region in May.
 	
    In Poland, utilities will have a total of 3.5 GW of power
offline for maintenance on Saturday, data from grid operator PSE
Operator showed on Thursday. 	
    Hungary's HUPX cleared electricity for Friday at 50.38 euros
from 59.06 euros a day earlier. Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX
dipped to 174.72 zlotys ($54.77) from 176.58 zlotys.	
     Brent crude oil steadied around $120 per barrel on
Thursday, supported by a weaker dollar and hopes of faster
economic growth, despite news of higher oil production by Saudi
Arabia and a fairly bearish report from the IEA energy advisory
body. 	
    European carbon prices hovered around 7 euros Thursday
morning in a lacklustre market as traders sought direction amid
thin volume. 	
($1 = 0.7622 euros)	
($1 = 3.1899 Polish zlotys)	
	
 (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane
Baird)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.