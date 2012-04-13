CEE POWER-Czech power for Monday falls, curve up

* German, Austrian power capacity seen up 3.8 pct to April 20

* Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland

PRAGUE, April 13 (Reuters) - Czech power for the next working day fell on a forecast for increased wind power output while the forward curve rose slightly, traders said on Friday.

Electricity for Monday traded at 45.25 euros ($59.61) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market or down 2.5 euros from the Friday delivery price.

Wind power production in Germany is set to increase compared to Friday’s outcome and linger around the seasonal normal, data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed.

“Average output is expected to be around 5 GW whereas highest levels are expected in the morning of roughly 7 GW,” its analyst said.

Further along the curve, May contract rose 55 cents to 40.55 euros and Cal ‘13 was up 15 cents to 49.85 euros in the over-the-counter trade on a forecast of cooler weather, traders said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal ‘13 contract was up 4 cents to 51.45 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany’s EEX.

German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to April 20 looked set to rise by 3.8 percent as operators ramp up capacity again after the Easter holiday demand lull, EEX data showed.

Hungary’s HUPX cleared electricity for Saturday at 49.39 euros from 50.38 a day earlier while day ahead on Poland’s POLPX fell to 169.06 zlotys ($53.44) from 174.72.

Oil eased towards $121 a barrel after the economy of energy-hungry China expanded at the slowest rate in nearly three years, reinforcing the prospect of slower growth in demand for oil.

The EU carbon futures traded at 7.27 euros a tonne, or up 1.25 percent at 1431 GMT. ($1 = 0.7590 euros) ($1 = 3.1637 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Jason Neely)