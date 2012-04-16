CEE POWER-Czech spot rises on less wind, Cal'13 drops on EUAs

* Czech spot up to 46.5 euros on less wind in region

* Cal‘13 down to 49.25 euros on decline in EUA prices

* Poland to have 3.1 gigawatts offline on Wednesday

WARSAW, April 16 (Reuters) - Prices of Czech power for Tuesday rose on expectations of lower wind output in the region, while the Cal‘13 dropped to reflect a slide in the price of European Union carbon futures, traders said.

Day-ahead baseload traded at 46.50 euros ($60.84) per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market, up 1.25 euros from the Monday delivery price.

German wind power production for Tuesday is forecast at 3.5 gigawatts, down by more than 2 gigawatts from Monday, data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon shows.

Further along the curve, the Cal‘13 lost 60 cents and dropped to 49.25 euros in the OTC market, following a nearly 5 percent decline in EU carbon futures to 6.89 euros..

“It looks like there is some correction on EUAs, and these two markets are often correlated,” a trader said.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal ‘13 contract was down 46 cents to 50.99 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany’s EEX.

Hungary’s HUPX cleared electricity for Tuesday at 99.42 euros, nearly double the price for the day before, while day-ahead on Poland’s POLPX rose to 174.88 zlotys ($54.65) from 167.57 zlotys.

Poland’s utilities will have a total of 3.1 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Wednesday, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed on Monday.

Oil dipped below $120 on Monday as renewed worries about the euro zone as Spain’s debt problems prompted a pullback in risk appetite and boosted the dollar, while weekend talks with Iran cut the political risk premium in the price. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) ($1 = 3.1999 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by Jane Baird)