CEE POWER-Czech spot falls on warmer weather, Cal '13 dips

* Czech Cal '13 fall to 49.15 euros per megawatt hour * Solar generations forecast at 4.2 GW * Spot rises in Hungary, falls in Poland PRAGUE, April 18 (Reuters) - Czech spot prices rose on Wednesday on forecasts for ample solar generation in the region and warmer temperatures, while Cal '13 hovered around a two-month low as oil fell amid euro zone worries, traders said. Electricity for Thursday delivery fell 1 euro to 46.25 euros ($60.78)per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market, leaving the discount to neighbouring Germany at about 6 euros. Market operator OTE's daily auction came in at a surprising 48.97 euros, representing a nearly 4 percent gain from the previous day, traders said. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany for Thursday falling to 3.3 GW with solar production at 4.2 GW. Further along the curve, power for May shed 5 cents to 39.45 euros while base load electricity for 2012 delivery fell 10 cents to 49.15 euros in late afternoon trade, matching Monday's two-month low. "Gas is under pressure, oil is falling and emissions look like they might fall to last week's levels," one trader said. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract was up 4 cents to 51 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EXE. Day ahead in Hungary rose 18 percent to 57.57 euros as low Balkan hydro levels and limited cross border capacity supported prices well above regional peers. Poland's POLPX exchange cleared electricity for Thursday a touch lower at 178.03 zlotys ($56.08)from 179.94 zlotys. In other markets, Brent crude futures slipped below $118 on Wednesday as a stronger dollar and fears about the euro zone weighed on prices, while the prospect of further talks between Iran and the West over Iran's nuclear ambitions eased pressure on the market. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, rose nearly 2 percent to 7.31 euros a tonne at 1426 GMT. ($1 = 0.7610 euros) ($1 = 3.1746 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)