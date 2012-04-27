FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEE POWER-Czech spot down on high output, low consumption
#Energy
April 27, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

CEE POWER-Czech spot down on high output, low consumption

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Traders say high temperatures may increase air
conditioning use
    * Expect less output from combined heat and power plants
    * Bulgaria and Azerbaijan sign deal on boosting Azeri gas
supplies

    WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - The prices of Czech power for
the next working day declined as high wind and solar production
in the region accompanied an expected decrease in consumption,
market participants said.	
    Electricity for Monday, which is not a typical working day
because of a national holiday on Tuesday, dropped to 38 euros
per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from 42.75
euros on the day before.	
    "Monday is a bridging day before the 1st of May holiday on
Tuesday. Our consumption forecast is significantly down compared
to yesterday's forecast for today," analysts at Thomson Reuters'
Point Carbon wrote in a report.	
    Local traders also pointed out that an increase in
temperatures across the region might result in higher
consumption, being the effect of turning on more air
conditioning devices. 	
    "Some CHP plants are also decreasing power output because of
lower profitability resulting from less demand for heat," one
trader said.	
    Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload gained 20 cents to
48.95 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
The front month was up 85 cents to 38.65 euros.	
    Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 was up 8
cents to 50.68 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany's EEX.	
    Elsewhere, data from Poland's grid operator showed Poland's
utilities will have a total of 3.8 gigawatts of power offline
for maintenance on Sunday.    	
    Day ahead on Poland's POLPX decreased to 166.84 zlotys from
174.06 zlotys, while in Hungary electricity for Saturday dropped
to 38.65 euros from 44.25 euros in over-the-counter trade.	
    "We have some deals jumping in from time to time, but they
are mainly time-spreads," a trader from Poland said.	
    German and Austrian power plant availability in the week to
May 4 will likely ease by 0.7 percent with decreases seen at
nuclear, brown-coal fired and hydroelectric power plants, data
from energy bourse EEX showed on Friday. 	
    Bulgaria's state energy holding BEH and Azerbaijan's
national gas company SOCAR signed an accord aimed at boosting
Azeri gas supplies to Bulgaria and the European Union, the
Bulgarian energy ministry said on Friday. 	
    Oil prices eased on Friday, trading at around $119.50 a
barrel, due to renewed fears about the state of debt-laden
eurozone economies following a downgrade of Spain's credit
ratig. 	
    EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were up 0.8 percent to 7.40 euros a tonne at 1319 GMT. 	
	
 (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; editing by James Jukwey)

