CEE POWER-More demand, less renewables push Czech spot up
#Energy
June 26, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

CEE POWER-More demand, less renewables push Czech spot up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Wind generation forecast to fall to 2.5 GW
    * Polish utilities to have 2.1 GW offline on Thursday
    * Day-ahead rises in Poland, falls in Hungary

    PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - An expected steep fall in
renewable supply and higher demand due to rising temperatures
drove Czech day-ahead power higher on Tuesday, while long-term
prices gained along with oil, traders said.
    Electricity for Wednesday delivery jumped 10.60 euros to
48.85 euros ($60.96) per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter
market, above the day-ahead price of around 48.75 euros in
neighbouring Germany.
    Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for
wind generation in Germany to fall to 2.5 GW from 9.3 GW and
solar production to slip to just under 4 GW.
    Temperatures were also forecast to begin rising on Wednesday
before topping 30 degrees Celsius at the weekend, increasing
demand as people turn up their air conditioners.
    "High levels of wind power vanish, while also solar
production in the peak is significantly reduced," Point Carbon
analysts wrote. "Consumption due to higher temperatures tightens
the balance from the demand side." 
    Further along the curve, the front month gained nearly 3
percent to 41 euros, while Cal '13 baseload rose 30 cents to
47.65 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.
    Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
rose 40 cents to 48.75 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX
exchange.
     Czech electricity producer CEZ said it would
sell one or two coal-burning power plants in an attempt to end
an investigation into suspected anti-competitive behaviour by
the European Commission. 
    In Poland, data from grid operator PSE Operator showed    
utilities would have a total of 2.1 gigawatts of power offline
for maintenance on Thursday. 
    Day-ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange increased to 185.34
zlotys ($54.27) from 161.07 zlotys, while on Hungary's HUPX
electricity for Wednesday fell to 49.50 euros from 53.04 euros.
    Oil climbed towards $92 per barrel as the prospect of a
decline in U.S. crude stockpiles and rising tension over Syria
offset concerns about a weakening economic outlook. 
   EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
were up 1.5 percent to 8.18 euros a tonne at 1442 GMT.  
($1 = 0.8013 euros)
($1 = 3.4150 Polish zlotys)

 (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
