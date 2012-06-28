CEE POWER-More supply pushes Czech spot lower

* CEZ reconnects Temelin unit 2 to grid * Polish utilities to have 3.4 GW offline on Saturday * Day ahead lower in Hungary and Poland PRAGUE, June 28 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead prices declined on Thursday as renewable generation was forecast to be strong and a re-started nuclear unit at Temelin began supplying electricity to the grid, traders said. Electricity for Friday delivery decreased 5.70 euros to 42.60 euros ($53.07)per megawatt hours in the over-the-counter market as the spot contract traded around 2 euros below day ahead power in neighboring Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed wind production in Germany was forecast to jump to 2.5 GW with solar generation rising to 5.7 GW. Czech utility CEZ added to supplies in the system by reconnecting its 1,000 MW unit 2 at Temelin to the grid late Wednesday after a refuelling outage. Prices were also lower along the curve with Cal '13 baseload dipping 35 cents to 47.35 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe as carbon declined and worries about the euro zone and future energy demand weighed. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract declined 17 cents to 48.50 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II consortium led by BP and Statoil has selected the Nabucco West gas pipeline project to carry Caspian gas into Europe under a proposed northern route. Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 3.4 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Saturday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange dipped to 187.15 zlotys ($54.80)from 201.97 zlotys while electricity for Friday declined to 49.65 euros from 56.72 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Brent crude oil slipped to around $93 per barrel on Thursday as worries a deepening euro zone crisis would curb economic growth and energy demand outweighed a cut in Norwegian oil output. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 2 cents to 7.95 euros a tonne at 1252 GMT. ($1 = 0.8028 euros) ($1 = 3.4152 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)