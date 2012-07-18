CEE POWER-Czech spot falls on supply, Cal '13 down on carbon

* Czech spot falls almost 15 percent

* Day ahead up in Hungary, down in Poland

PRAGUE, July 18 (Reuters) - An expected increase in renewable power generation drove Czech day-ahead power lower on Wednesday while the front year contract edged down, tracking a fall in carbon prices, traders said.

The spot contract declined almost 15 percent to 38.27 euros ($46.74) in the Czech market operator OTE’s daily auction. Power for Thursday delivery lost 7.2 euros to 38.65 euros per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market.

“The view for tomorrow is mainly bearish with strong wind and solar power production expected to impact the market,” Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in a report.

They also said they expected limited export capacity from Germany to the other Central-West European countries.

Further along the curve, the Cal ‘13 contract was assessed at 46.90 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe, or 20 cents below yesterday’s close.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal ‘13 contract fell 22 cents to 48 euros in afternoon trading on Germany’s EEX.

Power for Thursday on Hungary’s HUPX exchange rose to 55.69 euros from 45.91 euros while day-ahead on Poland’s POLPX fell to 160.16 zlotys ($46.85) from 170.46 zlotys.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, fell more than 7 percent to 7.14 euros a tonne at 1402 GMT after sources said the European Commission was likely to set back until September details on a plan to remove emissions permits from the market to fix a huge supply glut.

Oil retreated slightly on Wednesday, snapping five days of gains as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few signs of further monetary stimulus and a gloomy view of the economy of the world’s top oil consumer. ($1 = 0.8188 euros) ($1 = 3.4185 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Anthony Barker)