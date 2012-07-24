CEE POWER-Warm weather, low wind drive Czech spot higher

* Czech Cal '13 steady * CEE moves forward with power market integration * Poland's utilities to have 3.2 GW offline on Thursday PRAGUE, July 24 (Reuters) - Low wind levels and warmer temperatures boosted Czech spot power prices on Tuesday, while the long-term electricity contract held steady, traders said. Power for Wednesday rose more than 11 percent to 48.63 euros ($58.92) per megawatt hour in market operator OTE's daily auction as warmer weather was forecast to increase consumption, particularly due to increased use of air conditioners. The OTE price was around 88 cents above the day-ahead level on the over-the-counter market. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed falling renewables production in the region with wind generation in Germany falling to around 800 MW and solar levels dipping to 6.5 GW. "Wind levels will be minimal and it is going to be hot," one trader said. Further along the curve, the front month gained more than 1 percent to 39.50 euros while Czech Cal '13 baseload held steady at 46.50 euros. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract inched up 4 cents to 47.65 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. Central European officials said they would announce the start date to combine the region's power markets by August 17 provided the next test phase of the new system aimed at providing better supply goes to plan. Data from Poland's grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 3.2 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX edged up to 174.16 zlotys ($50.20) from 171.26 zlotys while electricity for Wednesday climbed to 47.49 euros from 43.06 euros on Hungary's HUPX. "Prices are low and we are in a period of stagnation, but it's hard to tell whether it is because of the summer holiday period or it is rather a reflection of a slowdown in Europe." one Polish trader said, referring to both short-term and long-term prices. Oil slid below $103 on Tuesday after further evidence of damage to Europe's economy countered signs of improvement in China's financial outlook. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up nearly 2 percent to 7.26 euros a tonne at 1338 GMT. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) ($1 = 3.4693 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Alison Birrane)