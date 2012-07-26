CEE POWER-Czech day ahead falls on solar, Cal '13 up on oil

* Solar levels forecast steady

PRAGUE, July 26 (Reuters) - Czech spot power fell on Thursday on a forecast of ample solar power supply and lower consumption due to the weekly business cycle while the front year contract climbed off a four-week low tracking a rise in oil prices, traders said.

Electricity for Friday fell almost 6 percent to 46.45 euros ($56.31) per megawatt-hour on the Czech market operator OTE’s daily auction. The contract lost 2 euros to 47.25 euros in the over-the-counter market.

Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed the approaching Friday effect weighing on consumption as solar levels were staying high in Germany, the region’s main renewable power generator. Wind power levels were forecast very low.

Further along the curve, August contract gained 20 cents to 39.60 euros.

Cal ‘13 baseload climbed off a four-week low to 46.70 euros, or 25 cents up from Wednesday close on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe.

Around the region, the benchmark German Cal ‘13 contract gained 30 cents to 47.95 euros in late afternoon trading on Germany’s EEX.

Bulgaria plans to cut guaranteed rates for electricity generated from new solar power parks by an average of 30 percent from September after halving the feed-in tariffs in late June, its energy regulator said on Thursday.

Day ahead on Hungary’s HUPX rose to 57.62 euros from 50.63 euros while power for Friday on Poland’s POLPX exchange gained 3.93 zlotys to 188.89 zlotys ($54.59).

“There is a limited cross-border capacity from Slovakia and Austria to Hungary where temperatures are again rising,” one trader said.

He also said that Wednesday’s decision by Romania’s state-run power producer Hidroelectrica to cancel most of its bilateral deals under which it sold electricity at below market prices has spurred speculative buying.

Oil prices rebounded to over $105 a barrel on Thursday after the European Central Bank president promised to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro from collapse, causing the single currency to rally.

EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up 0.44 percent to 6.89 euros a tonne at 1438 GMT. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) ($1 = 3.4604 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; editing by Keiron Henderson)