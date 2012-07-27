CEE POWER-Slow holiday demand pushes Czech spot lower

* Bosnia's EPBiH pushes back Tuzla restart * Czech Cal '13 rises to 46.90 euros * Day ahead falls in Hungary, Poland PRAGUE, July 27 (Reuters) - Healthy renewable supply and slack demand due to the summer holidays hit Czech spot power on Friday while long-term prices rose along with oil after the European Central Bank pledged to protect the euro zone. Electricity for Monday delivery fell to 42 euros per megawatt hour in the over-the-counter market from Friday's delivery price of 46.45 euros. Day ahead traded about in-line with neighbouring Germany at around 37.25 euros. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising to 3.5 GW for Monday with solar output steady at around 4.8 GW. "Monday is looking bearish," Point Carbon wrote. "Less solar supply is expected but this is forecast to be compensated by more wind power production." Further along the curve, the front month gained more than 3 percent to 41 euros while Cal '13 baseload increased nearly 1 percent to 46.90 euros. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract climbed 17 cents to 48.05 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH said its two 200 megawatt coal-fired units at Tuzla are expected back on line in the next few days rather than on Friday as first expected when the unplanned outages began, a plant official said. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX slipped to 181.99 zlotys from 188.89 zlotys while electricity for Saturday fell to 44.59 euros from 57.62 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Brent crude oil rose to around $106 per barrel, buoyed by a European Central Bank pledge to protect the euro zone and hopes for a fresh economic stimulus in the United States. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, had fallen more than 1 percent to 6.90 euros a tonne at 1307 GMT. (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)