CEE POWER-Czech day ahead up as market splits with Slovakia
#Energy
July 30, 2012 / 1:30 PM / in 5 years

CEE POWER-Czech day ahead up as market splits with Slovakia

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Slovak market short in hours 21 and 22
    * Bosnia utility restarts power plant
    * Spot prices gain in Poland and Hungary

    PRAGUE, July 30 (Reuters) - Rising consumption and falling
renewable supply lifted Czech day ahead power on Monday as
limited cross border capacity sent the Slovak spot price above
its neighbouring Czech counterpart, traders said.
    Electricity for Tuesday delivery gained nearly 4 percent to
45.12 euros ($55.81) on market operator OTE's daily auction
where the Slovak day ahead price was 52.70 euros due to
unexplained limits in cross border capacity affecting the
normally integrated markets.
    "Slovakia is short in hours 21 and 22," one trader said.
"There are some limits at the Czech and Slovak borders."
    Despite the holiday, demand was also forecast higher,
according to Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data that showed
renewable supply in Germany easing to around 6.6 GW.
    Nuclear supply was also lower after Czech utility CEZ on
Friday disconnected the 1,013 GW Temelin unit 2 for a planned
50-day outage for maintenance.
    Further along the curve, baseload electricity for 2013
delivery fell 25 cents to 45.65 euros on the Prague-based Power
Exchange Central Europe as carbon tumbled more than 4 percent.
    Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract
fell 8 cents to 47.97 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX
exchange.
    Elsewhere,  Bosnia's top power utility EPBiH 
restarted two 200 megawatt units at its Tuzla coal-fired power
plant over the weekend after an unplanned outage had shut them
down on July 26, a spokesman said. 
    Day ahead on Poland's POLPX ticked up to 176.70 zlotys
($53.04)from 173.45 zlotys while electricity for Tuesday rose 1
euro to 57.61 euros on Hungary's HUPX exchange as the spot price
traded well above the level of its regional peers.
    Brent crude oil fell under $106 a barrel on Monday, erasing
early gains as hopes faded that the United States and Europe
would soon announce measures to shore up their fragile
economies, which could boost the outlook for oil demand. 
    EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
had fallen more than 4 percent to 6.62 euros a tonne at 1353
GMT.  
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
($1 = 3.3315 Polish zlotys)

 (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
