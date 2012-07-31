CEE POWER-Czech spot off as solar rises, Slovak divergence

* Czech and Slovak markets split for third straight session * Solar production forecast at 6.6 GW * Serbian water levels forecast to fall PRAGUE, July 31 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead fell on Tuesday as an expected gain in solar production in the region offset warmer weather that should boost consumption as prices diverged from the Slovak market for the third straight day, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday fell 4 percent to 43.25 euros ($52.95)on market operator OTE's daily auction where the Slovak day ahead price cleared higher at 44.25 years with traders citing cross border capacity cuts as a reason. Rising temperatures was expected to boost air conditioning demand but data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany falling to 1.3 GW and solar production jumping to 6.6 GW. The Czech day ahead price also traded above neighbouring Germany where the spot came in at 41.49 euros on the EEX exchange due to the limited cross-border supply. "The Czech day ahead is down on renewables and Czech is higher than Germany due to the limited interconnector," one trader said. Further along the curve, September delivery gained 2 percent to 42.75 euros while Cal '13 baseload climbed 1 percent to 47.10 euros in thin trade in the over-the-counter market. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 40 cents to 48.33 euros in afternoon trade as carbon rose. In Serbia, the hydrometeorological service forecast water levels for power generation would fall on all rivers except the Tisa where they are seen unchanged through August 7. Day ahead on Hungary's HUPX exchange eased to 53.78 euros from 57.61 euros while electricity for Wednesday rose to 187.47 zlotys ($55.76) from 176.70 zlotys on Poland's POLPX. China's signals it would support its economy helped keep oil above $106 a barrel as investors grew less sure new stimulus measures from U.S. and European central banks would be enough to revive fragile economies and boost oil demand. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, had risen more than 3 percent to 6.81 euros a tonne at 1357 GMT. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) ($1 = 3.3620 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)