CEE POWER-Day ahead gains on heat, Czech/Slovak markets diverge
#Energy
August 1, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

CEE POWER-Day ahead gains on heat, Czech/Slovak markets diverge

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Temperatures forecast above 30 degrees Celsius
    * Czech/Slovak markets split for fourth straight day
    * Spot rises in Czech, Poland and Hungary

    PRAGUE, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The Czech and Slovak markets
diverged for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as day ahead
power gained in Central Europe due to rising temperatures
expected to boost demand and offset more input from renewables,
traders said.
    Electricity for Thursday rose nearly 4 percent to 44.92
euros ($55.32)per megawatt hour on Czech market operator's daily
auction where the Slovak day ahead price climbed to 46.90 euros
with limited cross border capacity forcing the normally joined
markets apart.
    Temperatures were forecast to top 30 degrees Celsius in the
Czech Republic, spurring a rise in consumption as people
increase air conditioner usage.
    Data from Thomson Reuters Point forecast Czech demand
hitting 6.7 GW on Thursday with wind production in Germany
rising to 2.8 GW and solar generation hovering around 5.3 GW.
    "On the spot it still pays to buy in Germany as the
CEPS/SEPS market is stressed due to the decoupling," one trader
said. "Cross border from Germany cost 13 cents and 6 cents while
EEX was 2 EUR below OTE
    Further along the curve, Cal '13 baseload rose 35 cents to
47.45 euros while the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained
41 cents to 48.70 euros on Germany's EEX.
    Around the region, key European power, gas and coal forward
contracts were testing important resistance markers on Wednesday
morning as traders gauged the mood for an upward revision in a
market that some believe has bottomed out. 
    Data from Polish grid operator PSE Operator showed the
country's utilities would have a total of 4.1 gigawatts of power
offline for maintenance on Friday. 
    Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 187.47 zlotys
($56.25)from 176.70 zlotys while the electricity for Thursday
contract on Hungary's HUPX surged nearly 14 euros to 66.24 euros
to trade well above levels of its regional peers.
     Oil futures rose above $105 per barrel underpinned by
positive Chinese data from HSBC while investors await statements
from the United States Federal Reserve and the European Central
Bank on possible steps to reinject momentum into their
respective economies. 
    EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract,
had risen 4 cents to 6.97 euros a tonne at 1348 GMT.  
($1 = 0.8120 euros)
($1 = 3.3328 Polish zlotys)

 (Reporting by Michael Kahn; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
