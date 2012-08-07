CEE POWER-Czech day ahead up, converges with Slovakia

* PGE reports unplanned outage at 2 Turow units * Czech Cal '13 unchanged at 47.65 euros per megawatt hour * Spot rises in Poland and Hungary PRAGUE, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Czech day ahead power gained on Tuesday as wind generation in the region was forecast to drop sharply while Czech and Slovak prices converged a day after splitting, traders said. Electricity for Wednesday rose nearly 8 percent to 43.61 euros ($54.13) per megawatt on market OTE's daily auction where the Czech and Slovak price converged a day after splitting due to restrictions on cross-border capacity. Day ahead power fell almost two euros to around 44 euros in the over-the-counter market to trade almost in line with neighboring Germany. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon forecast wind production to fall by more than half to 3.2 GW with solar generation ticking slightly higher to 4.6 GW. "Wind power production is expected to plummet from the high levels seen today," Point Carbon analysts wrote. "The daily average falls by 4 GW, the peak average by more than 5 GW." Trading remained light along the curve with the front month falling 5 cents to 49.10 euros in the over-the-counter market and Cal '13 baseload unchanged at 47.65 euros on the Prague-based Power Exchange Central Europe. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract gained 20 cents to 49.10 euros on Germany's EEX exchange in afternoon trade. In Poland, top utility PGE shut down two units at its power plant in Turow for unplanned maintenance before noon on Monday, grid operator PSE-Operator said. Poland's utilities will have a total of 4.9 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Thursday, data from grid company PSE Operator showed. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange rose to 176.87 zlotys ($54.37)from 171.03 zlotys while electricty for Wednesday surged to 66.33 euros from 49.24 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Oil futures stayed above $110 a barrel after jumping by $1, as supply worries came to the forefront with North Sea production due to hit a record low in September, Middle East tensions and the start of hurricane season in the Gulf of Mexico. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were up more than 1 percent 7.26 euros a tonne at 1312 GMT. ($1 = 0.8056 euros) ($1 = 3.2534 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by William Hardy)