CEE POWER-Czech spot rises on low wind, Slovakian demand

* Czech day-ahead rises, Cal'13 falls slightly * Polish, Hungarian spot prices fall * Poland's PGE extends shutdown of top unit by one day WARSAW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Czech power for next-day delivery gained on Wednesday on forecasts for low wind generation in the region and continued demand from neighbouring Slovakia, traders said. Electricity for Thursday rose nearly two euros to 45.75 euros per megawatt-hour in the over-the-counter market. Wind power generation for Thursday was forecast at 1.9 GW, down from 2.8 GW on the prior day, while solar generation was expected to reach 4.5 GW, compared to 4.1 GW on Wednesday, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in a report. Further along the curve, the contract for deliveries in the first quarter of 2013 broke through 50 euros and was traded at 50.25 euros, while the Cal'13 traded at 47.50 euros, down 20 cents from Tuesday. "The market is becoming rather bearish on the current levels, we can now expect some decrease of prices as a lot of people will sell at around 49 euros," a trader said. The benchmark German contract for 2013 deliveries lost 13 cents to 48.95 euros in afternoon trading on the EEX. Poland's top utility PGE extended the maintenance shutdown of the country's largest coal-fired unit by one day to August 17, grid operator PSE-Operator said on Wednesday. Polish utilities will have a total of 5.2 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Friday, the operator also said. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange fell to 175.39 zlotys from 176.87 zlotys, while electricity for Thursday on Hungary's HUPX fell to 61.86 euros from 66.33 euros. Brent crude oil fell more than $1 per barrel on Wednesday, retreating from 12-week highs but supported by worries over falling North Sea output and hopes for more economic stimulus measures on both sides of the Atlantic. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, were down 1.6 percent to 7.20 euros a tonne at 1225 GMT. ($1 = 0.8056 euros) ($1 = 3.2534 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, editing by William Hardy)