CEE POWER-Czech and Slovak markets converge, spot falls

* Wind generation forecast to rise through weekend * Czech Cal '13 rises to 47.95 euros * Spot steady in Poland, falls in Hungary PRAGUE, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Czech and Slovak power markets converged on Friday a day after prices in the normally joined markets split due to maintenance on the transmission system that has cut capacity to Slovakia over the past 10 days, trader said. Electricity for Saturday fell to 40.45 euros ($49.79) in market operator OTE's daily auction due to weak demand at the weekend as wind generation was forecast lower but solar production was expected to be healthy. Data from Thomson Reuters Point Carbon showed forecasts for wind generation in Germany rising from 946 MW on Saturday to around 2.2 GW on Monday with solar production steady above 5 GW. Power for the next working day dipped to 44.50 euros from the Friday delivery price of 44.85 euros in the over-the-counter market. The Czech grid operator said it would halt cross-border capacity to Slovakia on Saturday due to technical restrictions as transmission lines undergo maintenance. Further along the curve, the front month gained 80 cents to 45.60 euros while Cal '13 baseload rose nearly 1 percent to 47.95 euros. Around the region, the benchmark German Cal '13 contract increased 40 cents to 49.39 euros in afternoon trade on Germany's EEX. Czech electricity company CEZ said it has presold 2013 baseload power for an average slightly above 52 euros per megawatt hour. Bosnian grid operator Nezavisni Operator Sistema (NOS) on Friday announced the total cross-border power capacity available for allocation in September. In Poland, data from the grid operator showed the country's utilities would have a total of 5.5 gigawatts of power offline for maintenance on Sunday. Day ahead on Poland's POLPX exchange was steady at 178.39 zlotys ($54.05) while electricity for Saturday dipped to 57.85 euros from 73.94 euros on Hungary's HUPX. Oil fell to around $112 a barrel on Friday as a slowdown in China's trade flows and weaker forecasts from the International Energy Agency added to concern about demand, offsetting hopes of stimulus measures aimed at lifting global growth. EUAs for December delivery, the bellwether carbon contract, had fallen more than 1 percent to 7.05 euros a tonne at 1257 GMT. ($1 = 0.8124 euros) ($1 = 3.3003 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Anthony Barker)